Six One Nine dance crew wins Globacom Battle Of The Year

In an entertainment packed grand finale of Globacom Battle Of The Year, Six One Nine dance crew beat Eleven All Stars to win the grand prize.

In the grand finale crew dance battle, Eleven All Star and Six One Nine brought to stage all the nail biting dance stunts. After a spell binding, electrifying dance off, Six One Nine won the battle which came with the sum of 9million naira and a brand new space bus.

As the champions, Six One Nine crew had the privilege to be on stage while DavidO performed to his hit songs.

In the singles dance battle, 25 years old, Lil Dan beat

29 years old BBoy Whilz, Nwafor Joseph to win N1.5m making him one of the dance legends. Other winners in different dance categories were also presented with their cheques.

The side attraction music performances, The crowd went wild when DavidO was announced as the next singer to wow the crowd. Singer Simi and Teni didn’t do a bad job entertaining the crowd but we all know that there is level of preference when different music acts are lined up for a show.

Popular and very hillarious comedian, Basketmouth also tickled the guests with his jokes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...