Metro & Crime

Six persons die in Ondo road crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Six persons yesterday lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the busy Ondo-Ore highway, in Ajue community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The accident occurred when the driver of a trailer coming from Ondo town lost control of the wheels and veered off the road before ramming into an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus.

 

The deceased victims who    were passengers in the bus were said to died on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, it took the intervention of motorists and sympathisers around the scene before some surviving passengers in the vehicle could be rescued. Babafemi Alonge, the Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore, who confirmed the accident, said that the accident involved a truck with registration no MUS 321 YF and a Nis  san bus with registration RGB 487 XA.

 

Alonge explained that the drivers of the two-vehicle had a collision as a result of carelessness. He said “The accident involved a truck and a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers coming from Ondo axis. “Unfortunately, the driver of  the truck who was heading to Ore lost control and immediately entered the second lane thereby ramming into the bus.

 

“Six persons died inside the bus as a result of the collision while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital by our men “Those who lost their lives to the accident are one male, four female adult and a female child, while four persons were injured,” he added.

He added that the remains of the deceased victims had been taken to the morgue, while those who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cocaine importation: NDLEA arraigns 7 Indians, 3 Nigerians

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned seven Indians and three Nigerians at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful importation of 43.1kg of cocaine into Nigeria. The 10 defendants were docked alongside a firm, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Amotekun rescues travellers, nabs suspected kidnappers

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Akure   Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps have rescued travellers who were kidnapped in the Ose Local Government Area of the state. Amotekun Corps also arrested two suspected kidnappers on Ifira- Akoko-Idoani Road in Ose Local Government Area.   Those rescued are Mr. Adewale Adebisi (52), Miss Ahan Mary […]
Metro & Crime

Borno to close all IDPs camps in Maiduguri by Dec. 31 – Zulum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has disclosed that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located in the state capital, Maiduguri, would be closed by December 31. This, according to him, was because of his perceived improvement in the security situation in the capital city. With the closure of the IDPs, all displaced persons are expected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica