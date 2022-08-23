Six persons lose lives in Ondo accident.

Six persons lost their lives yesterday in a fatal accident that occurred in Ajue community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State along the busy Ondo-Ore highway.

The accident occurred when the driver of a trailer coming from Ondo town lost control of the wheels and veered off the road before ramming into an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus.

The deceased victims who were passengers in the bus were said to gave up the ghost on the spot.

According eyewitnesses, it took the intervention of motorists and sympathizers around the scene before some surviving passengers in the vehicle could be rescued.

Babafemi Alonge, the Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore, who confirmed the accident, said that the accident involved a truck with registration MUS 321 YF and a Nissan bus with registration RGB 487 XA.

Alonge explained that the drivers of the two-vehicle had a collision as a result of carelessness.

He said “The accident involved a truck and a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers coming from Ondo axis.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck who was heading to Ore lost control and immediately entered the second lane by ramming into the bus.

“Six persons died inside the bus as a result of the collision while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital by our men

“Those who lost their lives to the accident are one male, four female adult and a female child while four persons were injured.” He added.

He added that the remains of the deceased victims had been taken to the morgue, while this who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital.

