Six Police Officers Detained For Assaulting Suspects In Imo

Imo State Police Command has arrested six of its men, for what it called “discreditable unprofessional conduct, improper dressing, incivility to and assaulting two suspects”.

Following the release of a viral video showing the brutalization of two young people, who are thought to be brothers and students at Imo State University, Owerri, the negligent police officers were arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Henry Okoye confirmed the incident in a statement issued on behalf of the Command on Friday.

He said, “Upon diligent observation of this viral obscene video, the officers were identified to be a detachment of one of the Command’s Tactical teams, comprising of six police officers, led by Inspector Sunday Amadi, who unfortunately, was seen in the video, assaulting the suspects with a cutlass, which is not one of police accouterment, while trying to apprehend them on April 20, 2023, at about 1400hrs.

“They have defaulted for discreditable/unprofessional conduct, improper dressing, incivility to and assaulting the duo suspects, namely; Ikechukwu Ajaegbu ‘m’ and Ugochukwu Ajaegbu ‘m’, who was allegedly seen in an identified hard drug black-spot situated at Uratta, Owerri, unlawfully in possession of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and ‘Crystal Meth’ hard drug. I.e. methamphetamine aka ‘Mpuru Mmiri’.

“While the investigation continues, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who is a disciplinarian and defender of fundamental human rights, has ordered that prompt Orderly Room Trial should commence against the erring officers and that necessary disciplinary actions be taken if found guilty.”

Okoye urged members of the public to “remain calm, as further development on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions would be communicated” to the citizenry.

Addressing the reported gruesome murder of five policemen, last Friday, at Okpala Junction, by unknown gunmen, the PPRO said: “It is true. However, the Command is on top of the situation.

“We have marshaled out our Tactical and Operational squad to dominate the entire security space of the state, with the sole aim of arresting the perpetrators of that dastardly act and bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without any fear of attack or intimidation, as the Command has emplaced adequate security measures to forestall future occurrence.

“Well-meaning residents of the state are encouraged to join hands with the Police and other security agencies in the state, in the fight against terrorism.

“Security is everybody’s business. If you see something say something. Report any suspicious activity or person seen in the vicinity to the nearest police station or call our emergency lines on 0803773600 or 08098880197.”