Six seriously injured in Police chopper accident in Bauchi

An accident involving a Police helicopter has occurred. The incident occurred Thursday in Bauchi according to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

The Bell helicopter had registration, 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said the agency was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). The accident occurred on January 26, 2022 around 7:30 pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport.

The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons onboard maintaining 5,500ft

According to the AIB: “There were some injuries but no fatalities”.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N needs and hereby solicits your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, pieces of evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.”

The Bureau said it would appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until the formal report is released.

