Aviation

Six seriously injured in Police chopper accident in Bauchi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wole Shadare

An accident involving a Police helicopter has occurred. The incident occurred Thursday in Bauchi according to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

The Bell helicopter had registration, 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said the agency was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). The accident occurred on January 26, 2022 around 7:30 pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport.

The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons onboard maintaining 5,500ft

According to the AIB: “There were some injuries but no fatalities”.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N needs and hereby solicits your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, pieces of evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.”

The Bureau said it would appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until the formal report is released.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Passengers stranded as union shuts down Turkish Airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Sack of union leaders act of victmisation – Union *Aviation, Labour Ministries direct reinstatement of workers Passengers booked on Turkish Airlines were on Thursday bared from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos following a directive by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) to deny the airline services over the airline’s failure to reverse […]
Aviation

Arik sacks 300 workers, cites reasons

Posted on Author Reporter

*Furloughs 50% workforce, unions picket airlines *Passengers stranded at airports Wole Shadare Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (in receivership) has declared […]
Aviation

Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners

Posted on Author Reporter

  Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it was providing the U.S Federal Aviation Administration with more information on its undelivered 787 Dreamliners, after a report it was again halting deliveries of the troubled planes. The U.S. planemaker’s 737 MAX and 787 craft have been afflicted by electrical and other issues since late last year, and it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica