Six smugglers arrested as Customs seizes N529m fake pharmaceutical products

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOUC), Zone C, has intercepted some unregistered pharmaceutical products, including tramadol and other contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value of N529, 056,456 million between January 1 and February 28. The Public Relations Officer of the unit, Jerry Attah, said that six suspects were arrested during the period, adding that they had been granted administrative bail. Also, Comptroller of the unit, Mr Ali Ibrahim, said 640 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products worth N192 million, conveyed in a DAF heavy-duty truck and one J5 transit bus were intercepted along the Okada-Benin axis. He noted that 1,650 bales of used clothing valued at N165 million were intercepted along the Umuikaa- Aba road, while 181 50 kilogrammes bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N7.2 million were intercepted along the Akwa Ibom-Calabar axis. Also, intercepted were 2,239 pieces of used pneumatic tyres valued at N4.5 million and 36,000 litres of smuggled petroleum products concealed in polyethene bags, worth N3.6 million.

