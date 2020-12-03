Six suspected cultists nabbed while buying gun

Police have arrested six suspected members of dreaded cult groups at Odogbolu area of Ogun State while buying a locally-made pistol. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Friday. The PPRO said four cultists, Aboyeji Oluwadamilare, Adebiyi Mathew, Jacob Solomon and Iliasu Jubril, from Ikorodu in Lagos State had gone to Odogbolu to buy a locally-made pistol from Olubanjo Segun and Samuel Olaniyan. But trouble started when the Ikorodu- based cultists discovered that the pistol sold to them was not serviceable.

They engaged the duo of Segun and Olaniyan in a fight for selling them a damaged gun. “While the pandemonium was going on, a distress call was made to Odogbolu Division, consequence upon which the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene where the six suspects were apprehended,” Oyeyemi said. The police, the PPRO said, recovered a locally-made pistol and two live cartridges from the suspects.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department !SCIID) for discreet investigation with a view to charging them to court on conclusion of the investigation.

