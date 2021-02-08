Six suspected kidnappers held in FCT

Police have arrested six suspected kidnappers at Apo axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The suspects are Frank Ozor (26), Nweke Uche (19), Chester Uzor (25), Chukwu Bethrand (27), Chukwu Samuel (25) and Kelechi Ngene (26). The suspects, who had earlier abducted three people, were arrested on Saturday by eagle-eyed operatives of the FCT Police Command on routine patrol while attempting to relocate one of their victims.

Further investigation, according to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Yusuf Mariam, led to the successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects.

He said: “Consequently, the command has deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the FCT, especially areas with cumbersome terrain. “In addition, the command has launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate the emerging security concerns.

“Furthermore, the command is working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements.

“While urging residents to remain calm and law-abiding, the command enjoins FCT residents to report any suspicious persons or activities around their vicinity at the nearest Police Division or report the same through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

Like this: Like Loading...