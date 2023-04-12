Six vessels arrive Nigeria with 132.98m litres of petrol

As the Federal Government plans to remove some cost line items on the ex- isting fuel pricing tem- plate, which will lead to high cost of petroleum products, six vessels laden with 132.98 million litres (132,985 tonnes) of Petroleum Mo- tor Spirit (PMS) have been moored to offload their fuel in the ports of Lagos and Rivers this week.

At Pinnacle terminal in Lagos, TTC Vidyut is expected to offload 60,305 tonnes, while Ostria has berthed with 10,000 tonnes at petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA). Also, Ostria will discharge 10, 000tonnes; Hafnia Leo, 39, 312tonnes and Dylan, 21, 849 tonnes at Tincan Island Port as Matrix S. Ilu and Berners have arrived Rivers Port with 20,900 tonnes and 15,000tonnes respectively.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to carry out the dredging of the petroleum products shipping channels in the country’s coastlines. Also, the House mandated the Committees on Ports and Habour and Petroleum Resources (Down- stream) to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. It expressed concerned that if the government remove some cost line items on the existing Petroleum Motoring Spirit (PMS) pricing template, the petroleum products marketers would have no choice but to increase its price, leading to hike in the price of petroleum products.

This is coming following plans by the Federal Government to remove some cost line items on the existing Petroleum Motoring Spirit (PMS) pricing template, which can result in the hike of the price of Petroleum, products. It was gathered tyat the motion of urgent public importance was raised at plenary by Hon. Sergius Ogun, who explained that Section 16 (1)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nige- ria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the state shall control the national economy in such manner as to secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen based on social justice and equality of status and opportunity.

Ogun said: “Aware that among the factors which account for the high cost of making petroleum products available to Nigerians is the poor or inadequate dredging of petroleum products ship- ping channels across the Nigerian coastlines. “Further aware that by the provisions of Section 7 of the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, NPA is among other things, charged with the responsibility of ensuring the efficient management of port operations and the maintenance of all ports and territorial waters of Nigeria.

“Also, aware that by the pro- visions of Section 7 of the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, the Nigerian Ports Authority must provide facilities for berthing, towing and moving of ships entering or leaving the ports or its approaches.” It would be recalled that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nige- ria (PENGASSAN) had said that fuel prices in the country would be between N360 and N400 per litre after the removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government.

The President of the association, Mr. Festus Osifo, who spoke days after marketers and other groups in the downstream sec- tor of the Nigerian petroleum industry, explained that subsidy removal would push fuel prices to N750 per litre.