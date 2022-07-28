News Top Stories

Six weeks ultimatum to Buhari too long – Owoseni

The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on security matters, Fatai Owoseni, has said that the six weeks ultimatum given to President Muhammadu Buhari to address insecurity in the country is too long. Speaking on Arise Television, Owoseni, who was a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, said the Federal Captial Territory might be overrun before the expiration of the six weeks.

He said: “It is the same circle that we have been going through and the only thing that will end is impeachment and I think six weeks is too much. How sure are we that within that period that the Federal Capital Territory would not overrun them? “How are we sure all the states that are facing problems would not continue to record deaths of military officers, soldiers, police and the citizens of this country? Six weeks is too long and I would not think that just asking the president to fix the problem is enough because people have been given responsibility and there are obligations attached to the responsibilities.

 

