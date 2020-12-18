Six-year-old shot dead as crisis breaks out in Kaduna

Seven people, including a six-year-old child, have been killed in an attack on Gora Gan community in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Thirteen houses and two shops were also burnt by suspected bandits who invaded the community on Thursday night.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said security agents repelled the attackers.

He added that corpses of seven persons have been retrieved.

“The security agencies carrying out internal security operations in parts of southern Kaduna State have reported that Gora Gan community in Zangon Kataf Local Government came under attack on Thursday night,” Aruwan said.

“Security agencies, comprising the military and police, reported that Gora Gan community was attacked on several fronts, including the market area and houses stretching towards the Tudun Wada area of Gora Gan.”

Aruwan identified the deceased as Peter Akaho, 70; Ayuba Steven Sheyin, 67; Jummai Ayuba, 55; Ishaya Joel, 35; Yakubu Saviour, 14; Ayuba Goodluck, 11 and Patience Ayuba, 6.

He said troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), special forces of the defence headquarters and police personnel are trailing the attackers.

He said state government also received a report of sporadic shooting on the Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a Local Government Area, where a driver, who was shot is responding to treatment.

Aruwan said Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of the state, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to take inventory of the damages incurred and provide relief materials to victims.

