SJF holds annual awards ceremony today

Nigerian Sports Journalists under the umbrella of Sports Journalists Forum (SJF) will on Sunday, December 20, hold its annual awards ceremony.

Undeterred by the challenges of the year under review as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will be recognising outstanding members during its virtual award ceremony.

According to the Chief Convener and seasoned journalist, Godwin Enakhena, all plans have been concluded to hold the second edition of the annual event.

“It is expedient that as professionals that we celebrate ourselves after a tough year with its challenges. We need to celebrate our small wins,” Enakhena said.

“On Sunday, we will be recognising our members. Some of the categories include Reporter of the Year, Member of the Year (men and women), Most Resourceful Member, amongst others.”

Meanwhile, December 30 has been announced as date for the SJF End of the Year Party.

The event will hold at LASCOFIS, Ikeja with members of the group expected to converge on Lagos in what promises to be a colourful end to 2020.

Organisers have promised that the event will be organised in line with all COVID-19 protocols.

