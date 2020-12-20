Sports

SJF holds annual awards ceremony today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerian Sports Journalists under the umbrella of Sports Journalists Forum (SJF) will on Sunday, December 20, hold its annual awards ceremony.

Undeterred by the challenges of the year under review as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will be recognising outstanding members during its virtual award ceremony.

According to the Chief Convener and seasoned journalist, Godwin Enakhena, all plans have been concluded to hold the second edition of the annual event.

“It is expedient that as professionals that we celebrate ourselves after a tough year with its challenges. We need to celebrate our small wins,” Enakhena said.

“On Sunday, we will be recognising our members. Some of the categories include Reporter of the Year, Member of the Year (men and women), Most Resourceful Member, amongst others.”

Meanwhile, December 30 has been announced as date for the SJF End of the Year Party.

The event will hold at LASCOFIS, Ikeja with members of the group expected to converge on Lagos in what promises to be a colourful end to 2020.

Organisers have promised that the event will be organised in line with all COVID-19 protocols.

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Koeman blames VAR for El Clasico loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says the video assistant referee system seems to be “only used to make decisions against Barca” after Sergio Ramos’ penalty helped Real Madrid win El Clasico. Federico Valverde smashed Real, who had lost their previous two games, into the lead from Karim Benzema’s pass.   Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, 17, levelled from […]
Sports

Mickelson’s US Open dreams end after disastrous opening round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Phil Mickelson’s dreams of completing the career Grand Slam by finally winning the U.S. Open and getting revenge on a course that has tormented him were all but lost in Winged Foot’s long rough on Thursday after he carded an opening round 79. Mickelson hit just two fairways, the same number he hit at […]
Sports

La Liga: Real ease to derby win over Atlético

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid’s grand week came to a perfect end on Saturday. If these three games in seven days are to define their season as the narrative had declared, far from coming to a premature end it looks set to turn out nice again. Zinedine Zidane was on edge and on an ultimatum, his team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: