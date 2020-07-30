SJF stages interactive health session for journalists

While sports journalists in the country are preoccupied with the latest transfer news, who is scoring and who is not; among many other things, recent occurrences have shown that most people in the profession pay less attention to their health. It is in this light that the Sports Journalists Forum decided to blaze the trail with an interactive health session with a seasoned medical professional who reiterated the importance of living and staying healthy. The SJF, a convergence of the best brains in sports journalism in Nigeria, is a strategic industry communications and networking platform founded by ace journalist, Godwin Enakhena. Dr George Uchendu, a Medical Doctor with interests in Sports & Sports Medicine was the special guest on the SJF WhatsApp platform during the maiden health session and he opened the eyes of many to varying issues bordering on healthy living. The doctor shed light on High Blood Pressure, Hypertension and Diabetes; three diseases now rampant in the society majorly due to the carefree attitudes of many.

Like this: Like Loading...