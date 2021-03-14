Body & Soul

SJW entertainment’s signed artiste, AcerbergTM, ready to take over with EP

Having paid his dues on the Nigerian music scene, Sir Justine World Entertainment signed artiste, Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, a.k.a AcebergTM is finally set to release his debut body of work, an EP titled ‘Far From Home’, in April.

 

Speaking on the inspiration behind the title of the EP, he said, “I think the kind of music I make is quite different from the type of music that we listen to in this part of the world. ‘Far from home’ is the feeling I get anytime I listen to any of the songs on the EP.” Recalling his foray into the music-making craft, he said,

 

“At the age of 15, I started writing my own music. From the time I started writing my own music, I couldn’t picture myself doing anything else.

 

My passion for music was stronger than every other thing. Since my debut single I got to work with a lot of producers and other artists. It’s been fun and I’ve been improving every step of the way.”

 

Lamenting the hard knocks of the music craft he has had to grapple with, he noted; “The part where people compare you to other artists is very challenging. It affects my creativity, but it also improves my versatility, so it’s like a win win situation for me.”

 

Speaking further, he shed light on how he got signed to SJW Entertainment (Sir Justine World Entertainment), and what the experience has been like since he got officially signed in February 2020.

 

He said, “The label reached out to me on Instagram when they saw a freestyle video I made. I put out some songs before then but that was me trying to understand my sound. Since then it’s been all about working and understanding the music business, a wonderful experience.”

 

Concluding, he corrected the impression that the Amapiano music genre has become the new norm in the Nigerian music industry.

 

He said; “I don’t think it’s taking the lead among other genres, I mean it seems to be a trending sound and every other artists wants to try it out. Some people don’t think of it as the leading genre, me included.”

