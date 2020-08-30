Metro & Crime

S’Kaduna crisis: Group seeks govt’s help for victims

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

As both the federal and state governments work out ways to end the crisis in Southern Kaduna, an indigenous advocacy group, has solicited assistance for victims currently receiving treatment are various hospitals, as well as displaced persons.
The perennial crisis in the troubled area, has left many dead, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.
It was against that backdrop, that the group, Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), called on the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallan Nasir el-Rufai, to  cushion the effects of the attacks, by paying the hospital bills of victims, as well as providing relief materials for displaced persons.
SOKIPEP, in a statement by the board and management, also commended efforts made by the military, through Operation  Safe Haven (OPSH), for holding mediation talks between warring factions.
According to the peace group, the development has continued to yield results, with the sheathing of swords by  some warring communities.
The statement signed by its national  coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, reads in part: “…We wish to strongly appeal to the Governor  of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to use his fatherly heart and come to the aid of some of our people and our Fulani brothers who are injured and are in various hospitals without any form of assistance.
“This will go a along way in promoting forgiveness and reconciliation.
“We appeal to all  groups in Southern Kaduna, including our clergy brothers, to stop inciting the people by making unverifiable and inflammatory statements.
“We, the entire Board,  Management and Volunteers of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) wish to strongly commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff,  Chief Of Army Staff and the Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for the deployment of Special Forces to reinforce the security agencies in Southern Kaduna in response to the cry of Nigerians.
“This goes to show that they are not bias and are sensitive to the plight of our people. We commend them for their tireless efforts in seeing that Southern Kaduna is  peaceful and life returning  back to normal.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara lauds public support for COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

T he Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions toward the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.   Deputy Governor and Chairman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Mr. Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving another donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba […]
Metro & Crime

Man robbed of N446,000, shot dead in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Two dare-devil armed robbers on Monday trailed a middle-aged man identified as Taoreed Alao from a Bodija, Ibadan  bank, shot him and snatched the N446,000 he collected from the bank before later escaping on his motorbike. The tragedy, which occurred around 1.30 p.m along Agodi Government House/Government Secretariat Road in Ibadan, took people around the area by surprise as they heard two gun […]
Metro & Crime

End harmful traditional practices, UNICEF tells Ebonyi communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Kano blasphemy: ‘Death sentence, breach of human rights’   Three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were among 32 suspects arrested for Internet fraud. The suspects were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday in a hideout in Ogbomoso. Also arrested were 19 university students and 10 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: