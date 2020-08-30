S’Kaduna crisis: Group seeks govt’s help for victims

As both the federal and state governments work out ways to end the crisis in Southern Kaduna, an indigenous advocacy group, has solicited assistance for victims currently receiving treatment are various hospitals, as well as displaced persons.

The perennial crisis in the troubled area, has left many dead, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

It was against that backdrop, that the group, Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), called on the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallan Nasir el-Rufai, to cushion the effects of the attacks, by paying the hospital bills of victims, as well as providing relief materials for displaced persons.

SOKIPEP, in a statement by the board and management, also commended efforts made by the military, through Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for holding mediation talks between warring factions.

According to the peace group, the development has continued to yield results, with the sheathing of swords by some warring communities.

The statement signed by its national coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, reads in part: “…We wish to strongly appeal to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to use his fatherly heart and come to the aid of some of our people and our Fulani brothers who are injured and are in various hospitals without any form of assistance.

“This will go a along way in promoting forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We appeal to all groups in Southern Kaduna, including our clergy brothers, to stop inciting the people by making unverifiable and inflammatory statements.

“We, the entire Board, Management and Volunteers of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) wish to strongly commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Of Army Staff and the Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for the deployment of Special Forces to reinforce the security agencies in Southern Kaduna in response to the cry of Nigerians.

“This goes to show that they are not bias and are sensitive to the plight of our people. We commend them for their tireless efforts in seeing that Southern Kaduna is peaceful and life returning back to normal.”

