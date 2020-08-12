S’Kaduna killings: Northern Bishops warn against imminent reprisals

An Abuja High Court, presided over by Justice Suleiman Belgore, has granted an order of injunction restraining the Edo State Government and its officers from making further defamatory publications about business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, fondly referred to as Captain Hosa. This is as the Captain Hosa is seeking N4 billion damages.

The defendants to the suit are the Attorney-General of Edo State and Commissioner for Justice, who was sued as the 1st defendant, and the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, who is also joined as the 2nd defendant. Osagie was said to have signed the defamatory publications in question.

A statement issued by Media Adviser to the business mogul, Samuel Ajayi, said the order was given on August 10, 2020 in Abuja. Quoting from the court ruling, Ajayi noted that the court granted, among others, orders "restraining the Edo State Government, whether acting through the first defendant and or 2nd defendant, its agents, representatives, officers, servants, proxies, assigns, trustees or any other person howsoever described, acting directly or indirectly for the Edo State Government, from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, further publish-

