Skales: How I Became Broke, Homeless After Leaving My Record Label (Video)

Nigerian singer and rapper, John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales has opened up on how singer, Olamide changed his life.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Skales recounted how he went broke after leaving his record label, E.ME which was owned by Banky W.

According to him, though his contract with the label had ended, they refused to continue because he wasn’t doing well for the label

Skales revealed how he became homeless and broke after that, but a call from Olamide changed his life.

At that time, he had released his hit song, Shake Body, and Olamide who liked the song reached out to him to inquire when he was releasing the video.

Skales stated that he explained his situation to Olamide and he sent him money for the video. The music video became a hit and marked the beginning of a turnaround for him

He explained “My deal with them was done and they refused to continue because I wasn’t doing well at that time.

“Olamide contacted me and said he loved one of my songs, Shake Body, and asked if I wasn’t going to shoot the video. I told him I was homeless and couldn’t possibly shoot a video and he sent me money. My God turned my life around after that video shoot”.

Speaking on his marriage, Skales took accountability for bringing his marital issues online he also went further to explain that he and his wife had a misunderstanding and it was wrong timing and someone was fueling the fire between them.

But at the moment, the rapper said he wants to build a new family and hopes to have a big family.

“There was a misunderstanding and it was wrong timing. I was wrong but what the person did added fuel to the fire.

I want to build a family cause growing up as a kid I never experienced what a real family is like. Hopefully, it’s a big family but if it’s a small one I don’t mind. I want to create my own family”.

Speaking about his father, Skales claimed he doesn’t know his father as he doesn’t know what he looks like.

Though he tried asking his mum before her demise, he couldn’t because he didn’t want to upset her.

He said “That’s one mystery I have been unable to solve, I don’t know my dad, I don’t even know who my dad looks like I tried asking my mum ’cause I love my mum and hate when she is sad. So I feel like it’s going to make her sad, and I never asked. But now, I regret it cause my mum is no more. I don’t know what happened”