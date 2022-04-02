Skales wow fans at NaijaVibe 2022 Lace up party

Nigerian musician, Skales last weekend thrilled fans at the NaijaVibe 2022 Lace up trade party.

The event which had guests ranging from adults, youths and students was held at Noble Castle along the Isheri-Igando area of Lagos.

The NaijaVibe Lace Up 2022 trade party was powered by SFI Africa Brands Ltd, sponsored by JanSportNigeria, Crocs, and HeyDude shoes Nigeria which also had these brands show off their latest collections at the venue.

The highlight of the event was when superstar Skales graced the stage and took the audience on a rollercoaster of hit jams such as ’Shake body’, and ‘Mukulu’ among others which had everyone singing along.

Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Nzurum in an interview with pressmen gave an insight on the event and the choice of artist for the annual occasion, he said “NaijaVibe is a pop culture and entertainment website, which promotes Nigerian music and entertainment same genre which Skales pushes with his music.

With our target audience coming from that demography, Skales became our best option to reach his teeming fans”.

With the host of the event, Mc Busta and Dj Ehyo holding it down, other guest artists that graced the stage include Mani Lapussh, TareeQ, King Six, Skid, Barry Wise, Comedian and Mc Obimouth.

Founded in 2012, NaijaVibe is a Pop Culture and Entertainment website focused on offering the best and latest updates on the market when it comes to entertainment worldwide. With help from NaijaVibe Netizens can learn the latest info about shows, concerts, beauty and fashion, celebrity news, movies, music and many others.

