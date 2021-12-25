Travel & Tourism

Skift Research predicts recovery for global travel in 2022

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Skift Research predicts recovery for global travel in 2022

With 2022 on the horizon, the travel recovery has begun in earnest. Brands are competing to win returning consumers but may find that old habits and preferences have evolved. In its annual outlook for the travel industry, Skift Research has created 2022 global revenue forecasts for airlines, hotels, short-term rentals, cruise lines, and online travel agencies. It has also built an estimate for international cross-border travel from 2022–2025. ‘‘We just lived through one of the most challenging years that the travel industry will ever face.

This year will be remem-bered as the inflection point of the pandemic. We went into the year with no vaccine and the travel industry in free fall. But we end the year with many borders opened and the industry edging up to 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic activity. There are still many bumps in the road to full recovery (looking at you, Omicron) but the broad trend is onward and upward, stated Skift Research. Looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, Skift Research is optimistic for a short-term and long-term travel recovery.

We believe that travel is a megatrend and forecast for all major travel sectors to grow next year. Skift Research products provide deep analysis, data, and expert research on the companies and trends that are shaping the future of travel. Insights Forecasts of cross-border trips 2022– 2025, globally and for North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions; Forecasts of 2022 industry revenue for airlines, hotels, short term rentals, cruises, and online travel agencies (OTAs); In-depth industry recovery trends for airlines, hotels, short-term rentals, and OTAs; Key changes that will stay post-pandemic; Factors that contribute to strong long-term travel return. This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you analyse the impact of the Coronavirus on the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. More than 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/ or analysis goes into each report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

KULTURE YARD: Promoting new brand of entertainment culture

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Kulture Yard Lagos is not your regular signature lounge bar or hang out spot where you are treated to the salacious and indulge your sensibilities freely. Here, the setting is quite different. Walking through the gate, what first plays at your sensibility is the serenity, an appealing quietude that is not commonly associated with lounge […]
Travel & Tourism

Tourvest Travel Services introduces Expenseit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Across the globe, employees are utilising technology and mobility to assist them with the management of expense claims. This trend has been rapidly accelerated by the migration from office to remote working which has indirectly pushed companies to relook their internal processes and systems in order to adapt – one such area is expense management. […]
Travel & Tourism

JOY OGBEBOR: I’ve experienced the good, the bad and the ugly side of flying

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Joy Ogbebor, an aviation consultant, with influence spanning different aspects in the travel world, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her life’s trajectory and commitment to the aviation world Background Joy Ogbebo, was born and bred in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, under the care of her parents, whom she described as teachers […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica