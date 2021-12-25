Skift Research predicts recovery for global travel in 2022

With 2022 on the horizon, the travel recovery has begun in earnest. Brands are competing to win returning consumers but may find that old habits and preferences have evolved. In its annual outlook for the travel industry, Skift Research has created 2022 global revenue forecasts for airlines, hotels, short-term rentals, cruise lines, and online travel agencies. It has also built an estimate for international cross-border travel from 2022–2025. ‘‘We just lived through one of the most challenging years that the travel industry will ever face.

This year will be remem-bered as the inflection point of the pandemic. We went into the year with no vaccine and the travel industry in free fall. But we end the year with many borders opened and the industry edging up to 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic activity. There are still many bumps in the road to full recovery (looking at you, Omicron) but the broad trend is onward and upward, stated Skift Research. Looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, Skift Research is optimistic for a short-term and long-term travel recovery.

We believe that travel is a megatrend and forecast for all major travel sectors to grow next year. Skift Research products provide deep analysis, data, and expert research on the companies and trends that are shaping the future of travel. Insights Forecasts of cross-border trips 2022– 2025, globally and for North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions; Forecasts of 2022 industry revenue for airlines, hotels, short term rentals, cruises, and online travel agencies (OTAs); In-depth industry recovery trends for airlines, hotels, short-term rentals, and OTAs; Key changes that will stay post-pandemic; Factors that contribute to strong long-term travel return. This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you analyse the impact of the Coronavirus on the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. More than 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/ or analysis goes into each report.

