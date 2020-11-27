Business

Skill acquisition: Edo graduates pioneer data scientists

Edo State skill impact scheme, Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo Jobs) has graduated the pioneer set of teen data scientists trained on programming using python and other tools. Speaking on the feat made possible alongside Curators University, the Managing Director, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said that the new graduates had been bequeathed with skills to kick-start early careers in data science and Artificial Intelligence, noting that the development was in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s drive to equip youths with in-demand skills.

Curators University is Africa’s first high impact nanodegree awarding technology university, offering cutting edge technology and entrepreneurship education suited for the 21st Century industry. Ukinebo said: “We have just graduated the pioneer set of our teen data scientists, who have been equipped with skills in data science and Artificial Intelligence. They were selected from a pool of persons who applied for the capacity building workshop that was advertised earlier on our platforms. The graduands have gone through a rigorous training that makes them better prepared to confront a fast changing, data-driven world.

“The training took place at the Edo Innovation Hub. They were taught by the best hands around and we are certain that if we keep catching them young as we have just done, we would be a step closer to discouraging more young people from social vices in our communities today.”

On his part, the Programme Lead, Edo Innovation Hub, Asemota Izoduwa, said the training programme was targeted at introducing the teenagers to the world of data science and artificial intelligence, noting that they have been equipped with skills to compete favourably and pursue early careers in data science.

