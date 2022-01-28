Skill acquisition: NCoS empowers 170 inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Gombe State, says it has trained 170 inmates of the Billiri Medium Security Custodial Centre in 2021. Mr Christopher Jen, Deputy Controller of Corrections, in charge of the facility, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Billiri. Jen said that skills acquisition programme at the centre was a priority in line with the mandate of the Service to leverage such measures to empower youths and discourage them from engaging in crimes.

He said the inmates were exposed to 12 trades with each of them acquiring more than one skills as a way of ensuring diversification in the programme. He said the inmates were now proficient in the production of bags, shoes, tailoring and other products which were being sold to generate money to buy more inputs to train others. Jen said that most of the inmates trained at the centre had served out their sentences, adding that they were now doing well and contributing meaningfully to the development of their respective communities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...