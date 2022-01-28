Business

Skill acquisition: NCoS empowers 170 inmates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Gombe State, says it has trained 170 inmates of the Billiri Medium Security Custodial Centre in 2021. Mr Christopher Jen, Deputy Controller of Corrections, in charge of the facility, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Billiri. Jen said that skills acquisition programme at the centre was a priority in line with the mandate of the Service to leverage such measures to empower youths and discourage them from engaging in crimes.

He said the inmates were exposed to 12 trades with each of them acquiring more than one skills as a way of ensuring diversification in the programme. He said the inmates were now proficient in the production of bags, shoes, tailoring and other products which were being sold to generate money to buy more inputs to train others. Jen said that most of the inmates trained at the centre had served out their sentences, adding that they were now doing well and contributing meaningfully to the development of their respective communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE set for oil and gas sector seminar

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will host an Oil and Gas sector webinar on October 20, 2020. With the theme, Perspectives of Operators and Industry Experts Post-COVID- 19, the webinar will bring together key players across the entire oil and gas value chain to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector as […]
Business

$15bn judgment against Nigeria: S’Court set to hear application to regularize appeal to set aside ruling on Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

      All eyes will once again be fixed on the Supreme Court on Monday, as it continues its hearing on a matter involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) and others and an oil and gas company – Petro Union Oil and Gas Company Limited (Petro Union), over […]
Business

Lender launches ‘21 Days of Christmas’ campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has launched a, “21 Days of Christmas” campaign aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs. According to a press release, the 21 Days of Christmas campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica