Business

Skill deficit: Stakeholders task CBN, NCC on talent survey

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Fintech specialists and other stakeholders in the industry have challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to conduct a talent needs survey. According to the professionals, the survey will help the regulators to understand the type of manpower challenges the industry is facing and to assist the education and training institutes to develop relevant curricular.

Speaking at the 2020 edition of the annual Lagos Fintech Week, which held virtually, the keynote speaker and President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu, said the specific competencies identified by the survey would be a starting point for Fintech professionals, HR, educators and policymakers to understand what skills are needed in the industry.

Unanimous in their submissions, the specialists expressed the views that such a talent survey would empower the education and training centres to develop relevant programmes that will enable students to gain access to the Fintech and HR industry with maximum preparedness. “The Nigeria Fintech ecosystem has become a leading network in Africa’s financial service industry through innovative solutions in lendtech, insurtech, and wealthtech among others.

“The industry is regarded as a dominant force in Africa. However, despite the huge potential of Fintech, access to and retention of best-in-class talents is a growing concern within the industry,” the experts agreed. According to a PwC report in 2017, 77 per cent of the Chief Executive Officers surveyed view skills shortages as business threats. The PwC report highlighted the hard skills that are in a shortfall to include communication, creativity, high emotional quotient (EQ), blockchain, programming languages such as Python, C++, C#, GoLang, SQL, JavaScript and Java ML, AI, Deep Learning and cybersecurity.

In his presentation, Mba- Uzoukwu explained that the skill shortages in the industry cut across hard and soft skills. “Not only technical skills but also specific communication and response behaviours that are highly valued in the Fintech industry,” he emphasised. Speaking on the Communityas- a-Service (CaaS): Connecting with the right Talent for Current and Future Opportunities, Head of Department, Mechanical Engineering, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Professor Abiodun Aibinu, identified 10 skills that are relevant to the future of work. He listed EQ, critical thinking, active learning with growth mindset and judgment as well as decision making. Others include interpersonal communication, leadership, diversity and cultural intelligence, technological and embracing skills. Also, the Executive Director at Innovectives Group, Ayo Oladimeji, said: “For us as Fintech experts, our talent pool is our greatest asset. And this goes a long way to determine the growth and success of the venture. “To grow and achieve the mission of the business, we must help our team members to thrive by providing an inclusive and progressive work atmosphere,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

$3bn loans: 27 indigenous oil firms fret as banks begin recovery

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

●Lenders rally AMCON, more loan facilities turn toxic     BICKERING Controversy greets AMCON’s alleged takeover of Pan Ocean Group     O ver 27 of the indigenous oil firms in Nigeria are at the breaking point as more out of the total $3 billion loan facilities they accessed from banks turn toxic.     […]
Business

NNPC: Tough route to transparency

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) published its audited account for the first time in 43 years, a development seen as biggest attempt at transparency and accountability since 1977, and equally greeted with positive reactions across the country. Adeola Yusuf reports     A handful of those who have been following the historic opacity in […]
Business

ECOWAS recommends coordinated opening of borders

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Governments in West Africa have recommended a three-phased approach to the opening of land and air borders beginning with local internal domestic air and land transport within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).   The second phase should involve the opening of land and air borders between ECOWAS member states to allow the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: