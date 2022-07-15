Skills Acquisition: ITF has trained 22m Nigerians in 50 years – Joseph Ari

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Industrial Training Fund ( ITF) has trained over 22 million Nigerians in various skills acquisitions in the last 50 years of its existence as part of the Fund’s contribution to the economy.

Between 2010 and 2019 alone, ITF liaised with 1,353 companies for promotion of in-company apprenticeship activities; visited and appraised 1,146 companies to determine their potential to conduct apprentice training in identified trade areas.

The Fund’s Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari confirmed the updates on Thursday in Abuja at the flag off of ITF’s Second National Skills Summit which had top officials of government and leading private sector players in attendance.

He said the Fund harmonised 444 existing in-company apprenticeship schemes of companies in line with the ITF National Apprenticeship Scheme, installed the scheme in 286 companies as well as monitored 831 companies, leading to the training of 36,397 most of whom were gainfully employed.

“In execution of its functions, the Fund promotes apprenticeship/skills training by liaising with employers of labour, appraises companies implementing the scheme, develops curriculum and training materials for craftsmen and Instructors training, and assists industries and training institutions in developing the capability to design, prepare, use training package and aids, supervises, evaluates and offers follow-up services of apprenticeship scheme as well as install/harmonises apprenticeship schemes in companies.

“We are also currently working on bringing in some of our skills intervention programmes including; the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP); Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP); Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP); Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged (STEPP-C); Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP) and; Agriprenuership Skills Empowerment Programme (AGSEP) amongst others into the apprenticeship scheme,” he said.

In a key note address by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, represented by the Minister of State, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, he said the Summit theme – ‘Institutionalizing apprenticeship and traineeship for national development’, aligns with current efforts of the Federal Government to resolve the numerous national challenges that had all been linked with swelling numbers of the unemployed and the poor, despite the committed efforts of the government.

The minister said: “The Federal Government has through its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) initiated and implemented a number of programmes that have recorded positive results especially in terms of uplifting the living standards of Nigerians as well as developing the national economy.”

