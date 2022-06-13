Metro & Crime

‘Skin cancer kills 3 persons with albinism in Anambra’

The Anambra State Albinism Association (ASAA) yesterday said it lost three members to skin cancer in five months. Miss Vivian Ezeonwumelu, Chairperson, ASAA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka, to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day commemorated every June 13.

The International Albinism Awareness Day was instituted by the United Nations General As sembly on Dec.18, 2014, to promote the awareness in the society on issues of Persons with Albinism to curb the rate of marginalisation and stigmatisation.

 

The theme for this year’s commemoration is – “United in Making Our Voice Heard.” Ezeonwumelu lamented that majority of persons with Albinism (PWA) had no access to treatment due to poverty, ignorance, myths and misconceptions about albinism.

 

According to her, due to lack of melanin, their skin pigment are vulnerable to skin cancers, hair and eye defects. She urged the state government to establish a healthcare support scheme for persons with albinism to reduce the rate of death due to skin cancer.

 

“We need free or subsidised medical care to reduce the rate of skin cancer in the albinism community. “Just in the space of five months, we lost three of our members to skin cancer

 

