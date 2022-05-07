News

Skin Cancer: Over 4m persons with Albinism threatened –Group

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

About four million of Persons Living with Albinism (PWA) in Nigeria have once again cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to restore the free cancer treatment they enjoyed in time past, saying that skin cancer has remained the greatest threat to their lives and dignity. The group under the umbrella of Albino Foundation and Albinism Association of Nigeria recently in Abuja noted that Buhari’s administration has not given attention to their plight, having refused to continue with the free cancer treatment which they had access to under his predecessor. Jake Epelle, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Albino Foundation and President, Albinism Association of Nigeria, said the groups were using the occasion of National Albinism Awareness Day to urge the President to include skin cancer in the list of areas of Intervention which the government has been funding.

Epelle explained that the previous government was paying about N17 million to National Hospital to enable persons with Albinism access free skin cancer treatment, but lamenting that the present administration has discontinued with the payment and also excluded them from its critical intervention. According to him, persons with Albinism in Nigeria are dying of skin cancer, especially those who can’t afford bills for medical treatment.

He added that:”The president should use his good office to approve the inclusion of skin cancer care to the scope of the current Cancer Health Fund which only takes care of Breast, Cervical and Prostate cancer under your leadership. “Galvanised local and international support for possible collaboration and funding support for skin cancer for PWA. Special attention may be placed on the United Nations Aid (UNAID) who we have spoken to, and are ready to extend arm of fellowship in this regard. “Despite this discontinuance, the current government has meaningfully contributed to fighting various strands of cancer that are ravaging Nigerians such as the breast, cervical and prostate cancers. Programme such as Cancer Health Fund initiated by the president and led by the Ministry of Health has voted N1 billion for cancer care in the country.

‘‘While this is laudable, it is important to reiterate that special attention needs to be placed on PWAs who are suffering one or more forms of cancer as a result of their condition since the fund does not capture the peculiar needs of PWA.

 

Our Reporters

