Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa making giant strides

Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is a well-known skincare and beauty brand with two well-equipped branches in Abuja and Lekki Phase 1, in Lagos.

The CEO, Mimi Whyte-Femi, in a recent interview explained why Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is ahead of others.

According to her: “I am not a charlatan but an expert, and I did not come into this sector because I was seeking a profitable business. Skincare is my passion. That is why I ensured that I have the right training, at home and abroad. I am an internationally licensed aesthetician and skin therapist.”

Continuing, she said: “Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is an aesthetic spa that provides both skin care products and several treatment services for all skin types to help treat, even out and glow the skin. ”

She further affirmed that the outlets are equipped with the world’s most sought-after aesthetics machines that are the cutting edge in skin treatment
“We also have fantastic skincare products for all forms of skin needs,” she averred.

Since it kickstarted its 10th anniversary last year, Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa―as well as its founder, Mimi Whyte-Femi―has been the talk of the town in the beauty circuit. The brand in the past 12 months continues to invest in state-of-the-art skincare technology and facilities and also deploy safe and efficient service.

The 10th anniversary―in the Abuja office on November 22, 2021, and in its Lagos outlet on November 28―was a grand occasion where loyal customers and guests were treated to a lavish reception and a 50% sales promo.

Reflecting on her efforts at building the brand from scratch, she said: “We started out in 2012 from a little space; back then resource was lean, but the business was driven by my huge passion and big dream and despite all odds, I did not relent. Today, my perseverance and doggedness are rewarded.

 

