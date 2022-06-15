Sports

Skipper Yoshida fires World Cup warning after Japan ‘fell apart’  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Captain Maya Yoshida warned Japan they will have no chance at the World Cup if they “fall apart after conceding one goal”, following a sobering 3-0 home defeat to Tunisia.

The four-time Asian champions ended an encouraging run of results on a sour note on Tuesday with a second-half collapse in Osaka.

The experienced Yoshida gifted Tunisia a penalty in the 55th minute and made another defensive howler just over 20 minutes later as the visitors – who are also going to the World Cup – doubled their lead.

A third Tunisian goal in injury time completed a miserable evening for Japan and Yoshida warned a repeat is likely to be fatal in Qatar, with Germany, Spain and Costa Rica their opponents in an ominous Group E this winter.

“We have to learn our lessons from this game. The things we need to address are clear and we need to get to the bottom of them,” said the 33-year-old Sampdoria defender.

“We need to be sure that we know where we can and can’t make mistakes.”

Yoshida said Japan’s game “fell apart” after he scythed down Taha Yassine Khenissi in the box and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane slammed home the penalty.

The Japan captain was again at fault for Tunisia’s second, allowing Youssef Msakni to sneak in and dispossess him before passing to Ferjani Sassi to rifle home.

Substitute Issam Jebali added a late third with Japan stretched, but Yoshida said the game had been lost long before then.

“It’s tiring when you concede a second goal against an opponent like this,” said Yoshida.

“We can’t fall apart after conceding one goal. We can’t forget to dig in when we’re 1-0 down.”

Japan had been buoyant going into the game after beating Paraguay and Ghana 4-1 and losing only 1-0 to Brazil in friendlies, just five months before the World Cup.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu said he was pleased he had increased his “options” after trying out several players and tactics during the four games.

“It’s not just the games, the whole time we have been together has been important,” he said.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Team Delta leads in swimming

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as pregnant Lagos athlete clinches Taekwondo gold   After three days of hostilities, Team Delta currently leads the medal table in the swimming event with seven gold medals. Despite having same 13 medals with Bayelsa State, Delta still leads with seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals while Bayelsa has five gold, four silver […]
Sports

CAF announces dates for World Cup 2022 qualifiers, AFCON 2023 draws

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the dates for both FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations (Cote d’Ivoire 2023) Qualifiers draws at its meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon over the weekend. This was contained in a press statement by CAF’s communication department. It read: […]
Sports

EPL: Newcastle relegation worries deepen as Man Utd go second

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City beat Arsenal for 18th consecutive win *Maddison, Barnes win it for Leicester at Aston Villa *West Ham beat Tottenham Marcus Rashford played a key role in a win over struggling Newcastle as Manchester United returned to second place in the Premier League. The England striker helped the hosts overcome a stuttering start when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica