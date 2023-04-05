Skit Maker, Bros Jay kay Dies In Auto Crash

Online comedian, John Kennedy Kanu, better known as Bros Jay Kay has died in a fatal motor accident.

The car crash occurred on the Rumuodara East-West Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Nelson Desmond, an event Manager broke the news via his official Facebook page in the early hour of Monday while paying his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Looking at your achievements and how far you’ve come in the entertainment business keeps me going. It’s so sad to hear of your sudden demise in the early hours of this morning.

“I pray God gives your mom and kid brothers the strength to bear this loss. Rest in peace John Kennedy.”

Desmond spoke further and said the actor had escaped a car crash in 2022, but “it didn’t spare you again.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for him on social media as words of his death spread across the country.

Bros Jay Kay was famous for his hilarious short videos on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

He gained over two million followers on Facebook while he has 21000 followers on his Instagram page.

The comedian also managed Reelwood, a social e-ticketing platform that provides ticket access to live events and concerts.

