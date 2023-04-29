Arts & Entertainments

Skit Maker, Cute Abiola Gifts Parent Well Furnished House (Photos)

Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has shown his appreciation to his parents by gifting them a well-furnished house.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Cute Abiola shared cute photos of the exterior and interior of the house which she spend millions of Naira on.

He appreciated his parents for bringing him into the world and for their prayers and also thanked everyone for his birthday wishes.

Captioning the photos, he wrote, “Special Gift to Dad and Mum for bringing me into this world. Grateful for everything and the prayers since birth.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes”

