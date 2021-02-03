Motoring

S’Korea carmaker, Kia’s, shares jump 14.5% on Apple EV tie-up report

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Korea’s Kia Corp shares surged to their highest in over two decades on Wednesday after a local media report said the carmaker will sign a 4 trillion won ($3.59 billion) deal with Apple Inc to build electric vehicles.
Shares in Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, jumped as much as 14.5% to hit its highest since 1997 at 102,000 won on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
The rally came after South Korea’s online news outlet DongA.com reported that Apple would invest $3.6 billion in Kia as they collaborate to produce Apple’s electric vehicles in Kia’s Georgia plant, without citing any sources. The report said the deal would be signed on Feb. 17.
Apple will aim to produce 100,000 vehicles annually by 2024 at the Kia plant, the report said, aiming to expand that annual capacity to 400,000 at a later stage.
Apple and Hyundai declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Kia shares surged nearly 20% on Jan. 20 after a media report said its parent Hyundai Motor Group had decided Kia would be in charge of proposed cooperation with Apple on electric cars.
Kia at the time said it was reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric cars with multiple foreign firms, without mentioning the report linking it to a project with Apple.
Reuters reported last week that Hyundai Motor Group has “tentatively decided” that it would want Kia to partner with Apple, citing a Hyundai insider.
Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 1.7%, while affiliates Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd rose 3.3% and 6.7% respectively as of 0319 GMT, outperforming the 0.1% gain in South Korea’s broader stock market KOSPI.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Motoring

Hyundai looks ahead to new SUVs in 2021, urban air taxis by 2028

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co is supercharging its product portfolio next year with the introduction of several new SUVs, while looking even farther out to the launch of its first urban air taxis toward the end of the decade, the company’s top U.S. executive said on Monday. “We are all-in on autonomous vehicles,” […]
Motoring

UK plans to bring forward ban on fossil fuel vehicles to 2030

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK is poised to bring forward its ban on new fossil fuel vehicles from 2040 to 2030 to help speed up the rollout of electric vehicles across British roads. Boris Johnson is expected to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles this autumn with the announcement, one of a string of new clean energy […]
Motoring

Volkswagen asks US Supreme Court to reverse ruling on local emissions claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Volkswagen AG and a German auto supplier on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower-court ruling that said two counties could seek financial penalties over excess diesel emissions that could total billions of dollars. The German automaker’s U.S. unit and Robert Bosch LLC asked the U.S. high court to reverse a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica