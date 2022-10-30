S’Korea Halloween Crush: Death toll rises to 151, 82 injured

*China confirms 3 nationals among the dead

151 people have died in a crush in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, with another 82 injured.

The dead include 19 foreign nationals, emergency services say.

The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon – a popular nightlife area – for Halloween, reports the BBC.

Most victims were teenagers and adults in their 20s, the fire service says.

Reports say the crush began in a narrow alley when people in a crowd fell over.

It was the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has visited the district where the crush happened and ordered an investigation and a task force to help the injured.

Meanwhile, three Chinese nationals died in the Itaewon crush on Saturday night, according to the statet-run Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese embassy in Seoul has offered its condolences and said it will provide assistance to the families of the deceased, Xinhua reported.

A doctor who administered first aid to victims has described the desperate struggle to save lives. Lee Beom-suk spoke to local broadcaster YTN, quoted by AFP news agency.

“When I first attempted CPR there were two victims lying on the pavement. But the number exploded soon after, outnumbering first responders at the scene,” he said. “Many bystanders came to help us with CPR.”

“It’s hard to put in words to describe. So many victims’ faces were pale. I could not catch their pulse or breath and many of them had a bloody nose.”

