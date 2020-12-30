News

S’Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader’s graft trial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday.
The heir of one of South Korea’s most powerful families was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed for five years in 2017. That sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal and he only served a year in jail before being freed in 2018, reports Reuters.
A subsequent Supreme Court ruling sent the matter back to the Seoul High Court, which must now decide on a new sentence. A decision is not expected until early next year.
While not the only legal challenge Lee is dealing with – he is also on trial for alleged fraud and stock price manipulation – the bribery case is the biggest immediate threat to his leadership of Samsung Electronics.
Lee, who entered the court in a dark suit and grey tie, is expected to read a statement near the end of the hearing.
Lee, 52, has been the de facto head of Samsung Electronics since his father Lee Kun-hee was hospitalised in 2014. The elder Lee passed away in October but his role as chairman has yet to be filled.
A return to jail could see the younger Lee sidelined from major decisions at the smartphone-to-semiconductor giant, at a time when the family needs to raise funds to pay a hefty inheritance tax and potentially juggle equity stakes in key affiliates to shore up its control.
How much more jail time Lee serves, if any, will partly depend on the court’s evaluation of the work of an independent compliance committee set up by Samsung earlier this year.
The committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, was established in January to monitor wrongdoing by executives and suggest remedies.
Prosecutors sought a nine-year jail term for Lee, saying that defendants, including Lee, “did not show passive resistance” to former President Park’s unlawful demands.
Under South Korean law, a jail term of three years or less can be suspended; more than that and the person must serve out the term barring a presidential pardon.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ismaila Isa Funtua dies at 78

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Death last night claimed another strong member of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s inner circle, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua.   He was 78 Funtua, who hailed from Funtua in Katsina State, reportedly died following a heart failure yesterday night.   Details about the circumstances surrounding his demise were sketchy as at press time but he was […]
News

NCC: Telcos record 9,077 service outages in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Major mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country recorded 9,077 cases of service outages on their networks between April and June this year, the regulator has disclosed. This resulted in poor quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for the consumers within the period. Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM) of the Nigerian Communications […]
News

Anambra APC lauds Buhari over Onitsha port

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has described the commissioning of the Onitsha River Port as an expression of love President Muhammad Buhari had for the South-East geopolitical zone Ejidike, who spoke to reporters yesterday in Awka said that making the Eastern Ports especially Onitsha Port viable had been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica