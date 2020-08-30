Health News

S’Korea imposes dining curbs as COVID-19 cases soar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect.
There were 299 new infections as of Saturday midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the new coronavirus and 323 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
On Friday, the country extended Phase 2 social distancing rules – the second strictest level – for at least another week and announced tougher rules on places with high risks of virus spread, reports Reuters.
Onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the Seoul area is banned between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., while coffee shops, some of which have been identified as hotspots, are restricted to takeout and delivery until midnight on September 6.
Churches, nightclubs, indoor sports facilities and most schools in the area are already closed, and masks are mandatory in public places.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Obaseki flags off campaign today

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, will today flag off his reelection campaign. In a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the flag off was scheduled to […]
News

Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

Posted on Author Reporter

  A strong earthquake jolted the central Philippines on Tuesday morning, damaging homes, roads and bridges and killing at least one person and injuring several others. A three-story house collapsed in the coastal town of Cataingan as the ground shook. A retired police officer pinned in the debris died, and rescuers were looking for other […]
News

PAUL EKPO: BRACING THE FINISHING LINE IN STYLE

Posted on Author   By Borono Bassey (Reactions: boronobassey@obonguniversity.edu.ng)

This year, he will be bowing out of office as a hero. His story has pushed past the realm of mere men and has made its way to the realm of legends.     For someone who has led the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State as state chairman, to victory in what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: