Health

S’Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair – both with pre-existing conditions – died within days of receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported. The person was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap said.
Another person in their 50s with a cardiac disorder and diabetes died on Wednesday after suffering multiple heart attacks, having received the same vaccine a day earlier, the agency said.
An official with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) told Reuters it was investigating the cause of the deaths, but did not elaborate or confirm the details of Yonhap’s report.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman in Seoul said the company had no comment at present.
South Korea began vaccinating its population last week. By Tuesday midnight, 85,904 people had received first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,524 had been given Pfizer shots, KDCA said in a statement.
South Korea reported 444 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 344 on Monday, raising the country’s tally to 90,816 infections, with 1,612 deaths.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

WORLD CANCER DAY 2021: WHO: Amid COVID-19, cancer could rise by 60%

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

About 200 Nigerians die every day from cancer, with 32 of these daily cancer deaths resulting from breast cancer, 28 from cervical cancer, 16 from prostate cancer and 14 from liver cancer. As the world marks 2021 World Cancer Day today, experts said early cancer presentation is key to preventing and tacking the disease, writes […]
Health

Too little sleep may affect your weight, sex life

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Nowadays, there are lots of health information on the internet. Health seminars and health talks are very common. Yet, one key area of health that has received little attention is the importance of getting enough sleep. What difference could an extra hour of sleep make in your life? Quite a lot. Infact, the gap between […]
Health

Smuggling: A lucrative business for Ogun border residents

Posted on Author OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN

Neglected by government, residents of border communities in Ogun State see smuggling not as an economic sabotage, but a means to escape excruciating poverty. They regard Nigeria Customs Service as a stumbling block on their way to success. Hence, they and the Customs officers live in mutual hostility, reports OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN, who toured the area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica