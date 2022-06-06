News

S’Korea, US fire missiles in warning to North

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Korea and the US launched eight missiles on Monday, in response to a volley of ballistic missiles fired by North Korea the previous day.

It comes as Pyongyang continues to escalate its missile tests, reports the BBC.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol said his government would respond sternly to any provocation from its northern neighbour.

“We will make sure there isn’t a single crack in protecting the lives and property of our people,” he said.

Speaking at a war memorial event in Seoul, he added that North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes “are reaching the level of threatening not only peace on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia and the world”, according to Yonhap.

The US and South Korea regularly hold joint military exercises, which often anger North Korea.

Early on Monday, hours after North Korea had fired several missiles off its east coast, the two allies launched eight surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) – one from the US and seven from South Korea.

Analysts say the moves are South Korea showing off its muscle, with the aid of US weaponry.

It is the second retaliatory display from the US and South Korea in as many weeks, with a similar move made last week after Pyongyang fired a series of missiles in the immediate aftermath of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region.

Such displays had been rare under South Korea’s previous administration.

President Yoon, who was inaugurated last month, has pledged to take a more hardline approach on North Korea.

The isolated Communist state has test-fired dozens of missiles in recent months, including an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time in five years.

The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, and has imposed strict sanctions after previous tests.

North Korean state media did not mention Pyongyang’s actions on Monday – a recent break with tradition that some analysts say is due to the country focusing on managing its Covid outbreak.

Its firings came a day after South Korea and the US finished customary joint military deals which have been criticised by North Korea as evidence of the US’ hostile behaviour towards it.

“The allies have quickly responded to the recent missile firings with counter launches that demonstrate combined readiness for precision strikes against the origin of an attack,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

But he warned that South Korea’s current missile defences were “insufficient against the expanding North Korean threat.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate re-amends Electoral Bill, makes primaries flexible

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday re-amended the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly on November 18, 2021. Following the apex chamber’s decision to rework the document, the legislators in Clause 84(2) of the report approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure for nomination of candidates by parties for the various elective positions. […]
News

Sanwo-Olu visits chopper crash scene, promises to rebuild damaged structure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday visited the scene of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. The ill-fated chopper on Friday crashed into a fence in-between two residential buildings. Sanwo-Olu met with some residents of the affected buildings and promised that the state government would bear the cost of the […]
News

Anyone aggrieved with Lagos White Paper should seek legal redress – Lawyers

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba and a rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, have urged anyone dissatisfied with the White Paper issued by the Lagos State Government on the report submitted by EndSARS Panel of Inquiry to seek legal redress in court. The lawyers while baring their minds on the contentious issue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica