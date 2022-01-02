News

S’Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea’s military said on Sunday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person around 9:20 p.m. (1220 GMT) on Saturday on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, reports Reuters.

“We’ve confirmed that the person crossed the Military Demarcation Line border about 10:40 p.m. (1340 GMT) and defected to the North,” the JCS said.

The JCS said it could not confirm whether the person was alive, but sent a notice to the North via a military hotline asking for protection.

The border crossing, which is illegal in South Korea, came as North Korea carries out strict anti-coronavirus measures since shutting borders in early 2020, though it has not confirmed any infections.

A public and political uproar emerged after North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea in September 2020, for which Pyongyang blamed anti-virus rules and apologised.

Two months earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared a national emergency and sealed off a border town after a North Korean defector who he said had COVID-19 symptoms illegally crossed the border into the North from the South.

The North’s prolonged lockdowns and restrictions on inter-provincial movement have also pushed the number of North Korean defectors arriving in the South to an all-time low.

Cross-border relations soured after denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington stalled since a failed summit in 2019.

South Korea and a U.S.-led U.N. force are technically still at war with North Korea since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abiodun inaugurates OOUTH Governing Council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…appoints Eye Foundation boss, Hassan as chairman In his determined efforts to reposition Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the Governing Council of the tertiary health institution, appointing Otunba (Dr.) Adekunle Hassan, as its chairman. Hassan, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, United Kingdom is […]
News

Ondo 2020 guber: Makinde meets Oyinlola, Jegede, Ologbondiyan, ors in Ibadan on winning strategy

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As Ondo State Governorship election is fast approaching, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Saturday met with PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election 2020 in Ibadan, the State capital to strategize and place PDP in order ahead of the poll.  Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed the Party’s Candidate  in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, […]
News

Don’t leave electricity tariff to NERC, Aremu cautions FG

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Ilorin Former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, at the weekend decried the incessant arbitrary hike in electricity tariff by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in the country, saying it is reprehensible and unjustified in view of the persistent blackout nationwide and failure of the electricity distributors to fix […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica