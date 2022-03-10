Slain BRT Passenger: Stop spreading dangerous narratives – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has warned persons with evil intentions to desist from spreading dangerous narratives, inciting statements and evil machinations. The warning following reported spread of misleading information and inciting statements from some quarters of the media over the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, while in transit on a BRT bus. Sanwo-Olu said those with evil intentions were using the unfortunate incident to deliberately disparaging efforts of the security agencies and casting aspersions on the State government on the circumstances surrounding her death.

He warned that Lagos will not condone people who are feasting on the sad incident for their selfish reasons. He said those twisting the incident with unfounded insinuation and conjectures should stop and allow the Nigeria Police to do their job because the matter is a criminal case.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria (NAWJN) led by its President, Justice Jumah Sankay, JCA, at the Lagos House, Marina, reassured the people that justice would be done on Ayanwole’s case to bring all the culprits to book He said: “It is unfortunate that while the government is providing transportation solution to the teeming population by procuring thousands of buses for citizens to have easy movement from one part of the State to another, we found out that there are some of our citizens that abuse such gesture of government.”

