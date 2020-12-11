Slain farmers’ fate heightens fear among stakeholders

With the killing of 43 farmers on their rice fields by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State recently, farmers’ group has declared Nigeria’s agric fields not safe for members. TAIWO HASSAN reports

No doubt, the stare of insecurity in the country today has become a herculean task for the government to handle, especially relating to the agric sector of the economy. From available records, the current administration has been battling various clashes and disorders including attacks on farmers by criminals among Fulani herdsmen, militancy in the Niger Delta region, armed robbery, among others. However, the most devastating of them all is the heinous activities of Boko Haram, which has been unleashing terror mostly in the North East region of the country. Boko Haram has for long taken control of some local government areas in North- East most especially Borno State and are responsible for pervasive bomb attacks in the region.

Fears

As a result of their attacks, people live in palpable fear and cannot go about normal economic and religious activities comfortably and confidently. In addition, this also has had its toll on economic activities as traders become circumspect in moving from one part of the country to another for their legitimate businesses. Agriculture has also largely been affected as farmers can no longer plant, harvest and transport agricultural produce freely. It has also taken a toll on foreign investment, instilling fear in potential investors.

Slain farmers

To further buttress the snag in the country’s agric space regarding insecurity, Nigerians woke up two Saturdays ago to be greeted with the killing of at least 43 local farmers by Boko Haram insurgents on their rice fields at Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State. The terrorists were reported to have first tied the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before slitting their throats. A leader of a vigilante group, Babakura Kolo, who helped the survivors after the attack, told journalists that the insurgents frequently attacked farmers in the area. “We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries,” Kolo said. Another vigilante member with the Zamarmari group, Ibrahim Liman, also told journalists that the deceased were labourers from Sokoto State, who had trav-elled to Kwashebe to find work. He also put the death toll at 43, adding that six persons were injured and eight kidnapped.

Buhari mourns

However, seeing the circumstance under which the 43 farmers were killed, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed grief, describing the insurgents’ action as senseless. Buhari’s position on the killings was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari condemns as insane, Boko Haram killing of farmers in Borno State.’ Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “I condemn the killing of our hard-working farmers by terrorists in Borno State.

“The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

AFAN’s stance

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Farmers under the auspices of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has disclosed that their killings was a grave danger for the country’s fragile food system post-COVID-19. The association emphasised that if the insurgency ravaging the nation’s agric architecture space was not tamed, the food basket of the economy is endangered. AFAN insisted that the country’s agric sector would certainly be further challenged by this development amid the rising insecurity in the country, saying that food system of Nigeria had already been adversely affected by COVID-19, flooding, and insecurity is now further threatening it. The National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos on the association’s position on the recent slaying of innocent farmers in Borno State and what it portends to Nigeria’s food security, raised the alarm that local farmers were now very scared to go to their farms for dry season farming. Consequently, Ibrahim pointed out that the country’s attainment of food sufficiency would be adversely affected.

Insecurity

The AFAN national president also explained that the North West was going through its own challenges of insecurity and others, especially the flooding in Kebbi and Jigawa states. To him, the pervading insecurity in the North East has been worrisome to AFAN, Federal Government and Nigerians, saying that it portend profound danger to Nigeria’s food basket if government refused to tackle this menace in all ramifications.

Last line

AFAN predicted that the murdering of the local farmers would definitely affect the gains made on rice production in the country’s agric sector.

