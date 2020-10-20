Slain musician’s family sues police for N1bn

Family of 20-year-old Chibuike Daniel Dominic, aka Sleek, the Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based musician killed by a police officer, has sued the police for N1 billion. The family Sleek’s killing was needless, inhuman and a gross violation of his right to life. Sleek was killed recently in the Elelewo axis of Obi-Akpor Local Government Area, prompting protests two days later for the policeman who pulled the trigger to be brought to justice. Four members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command and one sergeant attached to a supermarket have been detained for shooting Sleek.

The family’s lawyer, Noble Njoku, in an application demanded “a declaration that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State by the Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful”. He also wants the court to declare that the continuous refusal of the police to arraign and prosecute the killer contravened his right to fair hearing and for the court to award N1 billion to the family of the deceased.

Sleek’s sister, Mercy Dominic, had lamented that since the death of her brother, the police had not contacted them. According to her, they were denied access and locked out from the Elelenwo Police Station when they went to inquire about the death of their brother. She said: “We were blocked and denied access to the police station. We went there to make inquiries after hearing of my brother’s death, but they refused us entrance.

While roaming in front of the gate, I saw an officer in a police van where the other two of my late brother’s friends were kept and I asked, ‘where is my brother?’ “The officer heartlessly told me to go to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital mortuary, saying that was where they dumped his body.”

Mercy described the incident as heart-breaking. She added: “The way they were parading with his body bleeding all over, instead of taking him to the hospital is inhuman. I want them to face the law. We want justice.” Mercy, therefore, called for thorough investigation into the incident and prosecution of any officer found culpable.

