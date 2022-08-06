Slain wedding guests: We’re outraged by Imo govt’s attempt to cover up killing -Diaspora group

Three weeks after the killing of seven wedding guests from Otulu in Oru West Council Area of Imo State, the dust of the dastardly act is yet to settle. While the state government insists that bandits were killed, available evidence seems to suggest the contrary. This is as a United Statesbased group, the Otulu Elites League (OEL), has raised the alarm, accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma and several state actors of attempts to sweep the multiple murders under the carpet.

The group regretted that after an earlier show of empathy and shock at the slaughter of the wedding guests, the governor seemed to have done a volte face. The statement signed by Christian Ezinne (President), Ejike Uzor (General Secretary) and four others read in part: “Evidently, we read too much into your cue, because we just learned that you had unilaterally reneged on the said meeting, even after our leadership in reverence to your position had agreed to meet with you at the government house, and, instead, that you have taken to the air, along with your minions, to amplify the slanderous narrative that the assassinated youths were rather ‘bandits’ and that the DSS – not your Ebubeagu outfit – assassinated them during a legitimate law enforcement raid of the “bandits’ camp”.

