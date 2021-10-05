Slain Zamfara Speaker’sfather honored with funeral prayer in absentia

The slain father of the Zamfara State Speaker, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya who was killed while under armed bandits captivity was yesterday honored with a funeral prayer in absentia, led by the State Chairman, Ulama Consultative Forum, Sheikh Abubakar Aliyu Fari at the Speaker’s residence in Gusau.

Speaking before the prayer, the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Tukur Sani Jangebe, explained that Islam has taught to observe a funeral prayer even with the absence of the remains of the dead person, adding that it is believed the prayers would reach his body and the departed soul.

Dr. Jangebe also called on everyone to embark on special prayers with a view to witnessing the end of banditry and all forms of criminal activities which has bedeviled the state and the nation at large, adding that, “Only by achieving divine intervention that all evil forces could be conquered.”

It would be recalled that hundreds of armed bandits invaded Magarya Village of Zurmi Local Government Area of the state a couple of months ago and abducted people, including the father of the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya alongside his wife, who was nursing a three months old child.

