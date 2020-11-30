Slashed salary: Niger Workers to proceed on indefinite strike Tuesday

Workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger State have been directed to embark on an indefinite strike effectively, 12 midnight Tuesday December 1, 2020.

The Organised Labour hinged the decision to proceed on the industrial action on the refusal of the Niger State government to address issues raised by the unions.

In a press statement jointly signed by the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba and Comrade Tanimu D. Yunusa, State Chairman, TUC, and made available to journalists in Minna, the Organised Labour called on all affiliate Unions to liaise with the NLC leadership in the state to ensure full mobilization and compliance.

Some of the issues in contest include the refund of the slashed 30% of June and November 2020 salaries to civil servants latest Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

They also asked the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to convene a meeting to conclude discussions on payment of outstanding October 2020 salaries of local government workers on or before Tuesday; December 1, 2020.

