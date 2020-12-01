Slashed salary: Niger workers to proceed on indefinite strike

Workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger State have been directed to embark on an indefinite strike effective 12 midnight today, December 1, 2020.

The labour unions in the state hinged their decision to proceed on industrial action on the refusal of the Niger State government to address issues raised by the unions.

In a press statement jointly signed by the state NLC Chairman, Yakubu Garba and Tanimu D. Yunusa and made available to journalists in Minna, the organised labour called on all affiliate unions to liaise with the NLC leadership to ensure full mobilisation and compliance.

Some of the issues in contest included the refund of the slashed 30 per cent of June and November 2020 salaries to civil servants latest Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

They also asked the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to convene a meeting to conclude discussions on payment of outstanding October 2020 salaries of local government workers on or before Tuesday; December 1, 2020.

According to the statement; “Following the failure of the Niger State government to refund the illegally slashed 30 per cent from salaries of state civil servants in the month of June 2020, we will proceed on indefinite strike.

“And it is in line with the resolutions of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and the harmonised position of the resolutions by various congresses of affiliate unions.”

