‘Slay Queen’ buried in a penis-shaped coffin

A photo of a funeral is trending on social media after a deceased ‘Slay Queen’ was committed to mother earth in a coffin molded in the shape of a penis. The photo was first shared by a popular Ghanaian blog, Ghana Viral News before it went viral, making speculations rife that the funeral might have taken place somewhere in Ghana.

The blog reported that the manner in which the family decided to bury the deceased lady speaks volumes about her lifestyle while she was alive, adding that reports have it that the deceased didn’t have a rosy relationship with the family due to her promiscuity hence they decided to ‘embarrass’ her remains with such a coffin for burial.

“People often get buried in caskets that befit their occupation on earth. Some are buried in a fish shaped coffin to show they worked at a seaport, some in an aeroplane styled casket depicting that such a person was a pilot. So, this is befitting for her” the blog quoted a relative saying.

