Slaying with shades of tint

It’s official that natural hair colour is going out of style. It is either boring or too mundane for this fashion forward generation. Almost every fashion girl wants to try a different hair colour, either with their braids or with their haircut.

Taking the big chop and tinting the hair of different colours is one of the biggest trends out there. It’s a top celebrity chic style and it’s a raving street style. Back in 2017 when the tint made a grand entry into fashion circle, the colours were mostly gold, blond or grey. Now, the tints hairstyles have new colour shades.

Any pop of colour you can think of can be someone’s favourite to rock in their hair.

We have seen DJ Cuppy rocking her pink tint, Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime is never shy to show off her clean cut with the grey tint and Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has dished out this hairstyle in different colours.

Cutting and tinting the hair is often seen as one of the craziest hairstyles out there and it may not be going out of style anytime soon as the street fellas have joined the tint gang.

The chop and the tint presents the best way to switch your style. Don’t forget that this style goes with a bold and daring heart. There is always a colour meant just for you. Find the tint that suits your skin colour and stay true to fashion.

