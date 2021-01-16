Back Page Columnist

Sleeky Solskjaer steadies ship at Old Trafford

Only a month ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the bookmakers’ favourite to become the first Premier League managerial casualty of the season, ahead of the doomed Slaven Bilic and a winless Chris Wilder.

It was a measure of the mounting problems at Manchester United, and doubts over Solskjaer’s ability to solve them, in the wake of a depressing defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany. His side was out of the Champions League and facing a run of 10 fixtures in 32 days that threatened to overwhelm the amiable Norwegian. Liverpool led the pack by 13 points after 19 games last season, but are without that luxury this time.

Solskjaer has been involved in more than his fair share of comebacks as a player and manager at United, but even by his standard it has been a remarkable turnaround. Those 10 games have brought seven wins, two draws and just one defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Solskjaer always said the start of this season was going to be difficult, even more so for United than their Premier League rivals. They kicked off a week late after playing in the Europa League in August and had just one friendly against Aston Villa.

United lost three of their first four League games at home — including an opening defeat by Crystal Palace and a 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham — as they stumbled out of the blocks.

But Solskjaer’s side is into their stride approaching the halfway point of the season, reaching a level of consistency in performances and results that have propelled them up the table from 15th place in early November.

Club sources say United’s refusal to panic and sack Solskjaer has added to a sense of stability around the club that has not been felt since Ferguson was in charge. Having backed their young boss through a rollercoaster couple of years, United are determined to give him every opportunity to succeed after going through four managers in five and a half years, that has affected the mood in the camp positively.

Solskjaer has steadied the ship and certainly deserves credit for the way he has rotated his squad over the busy period. United go to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday on top of the table for the first time at this stage of the season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired eight years ago. They have picked up 29 points from their last 11 games in the League.

