News

Sleep crucial to heart, brain health – AHA

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Sleep crucial to heart, brain health – AHA

The American Heart Association (AHA) has announced that sleep duration is now considered to be an essential component of heart and brain health. The AHA just released its revised guidelines and checklist for evaluating cardiovascular health, called ‘Life’s Essential 8,’ which was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Circulation’. The new checklist updates the former Life’s Simple 7, and added sleep as the 8th guideline.

In a release, the AHA stated that in addition to adding sleep as the eighth component to its heart-healthy categories, other updates for optimum cardiovascular health, now for anyone ages two and older, include a new guide to assess diet. Also included are the effects of secondhand smoke and vaping, the use of non- HDL (High-density lipoprotein) instead of total cholesterol to measure blood lipids, and the expansion of the blood sugar measure to include haemoglobin A1c, a key measure to assess type 2 diabetes risk. According to AHA President, Dr. Donald M. Lloyd- Jones, who led the new advisory group updates for the association, “The new metric of sleep duration reflects the latest research findings: sleep impacts overall health, and people who have healthier sleep patterns manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure or risk for type 2 diabetes more effectively.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

58 FUT, Minna graduates bag first class

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

No fewer than fiftyeight out of the 3,892 Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) students for its forthcoming convocation bagged first class, according to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala. Bala said at a press briefing on Wednesday in Minna to mark the school’s 38th Founders’ Day and 30th Convocation 948 of the graduands bagged second […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Crisis as 12 aspirants threaten to dump PDP

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

• Surrender to APGA, Obidigwe tells PDP, APC   There are strong indications that 12 gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may dump the party if the party fails to nominate a candidate from Anambra South Senatorial District.   But the duo of Senator Uche Ekwunife and Chief Obiora Okonkwo have dismissed the […]
News

Kaduna Train Attack: Resign or Face Sack, NYCN, CSOs Tell Amaechi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Executive Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations have asked the minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi to resign or face sack for what the groups described as insensitive declaring his 2023 presidential ambition even as the nation is still in mourning over […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica