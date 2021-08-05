Sleep disorder raises sudden death risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said sleep apnea may double the risk for sudden death. These findings were recently published online in the journal ‘BMJ Open Respiratory Research’. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. It is a condition in which a person’s airway is repeatedly blocked during sleep, causing pauses in breathing — may also increase the risk for high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you might have sleep apnea.

The immediate past President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), Dr. Kannan Ramar, said: “This [study] adds to the growing body of evidence that highlights the importance of screening, diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea.” Ramar, who reviewed the findings, said it underscores the importance of recognising a widespread and often underdiagnosed condition that has become a growing public health concern. The study authors said the findings underscore the urgency of treating sleep apnea. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the standard treatment for moderate to severe apnea, according to the AASM.

