Sleep loss reduces ability to maintain positivity

Scientists in Canada have found that people who have an insufficient night of sleep, have a reduced capacity for remaining positive when faced with emotionally challenging events. According to the findings of their study published in the journal ‘Health Psychology,’ such people are also less able to enjoy positive experiences.

The study range established that losing sleep may make it more difficult to enjoy life and shows that health conditions including the risk of mental disorders, chronic health conditions, and premature death are associated with a lack of sleep.

Describing how not getting enough sleep results in more stressful days, the lead author of the study, Health Psychologist, Nancy Sin of the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada, said: “When people experience something positive, such as getting a hug or spending time in nature, they typically feel happier that day.

But we found that when a person sleeps less than their usual amount, they don’t have as much of a boost in positive emotions from their positive events.” Stress is associated with a range of harmful effects, compounding the damage done by sleep deficits. “The recommended guideline for a good night’s sleep is at least seven hours.

Yet, one in three adults don’t meet this standard,” said Sin. To explore the effects of insufficient sleep, Sin and her colleagues analysed an existing data set of 1,982 United States (U.S.) residents, 57 per cent of whom were female. The participants gave their socio-demographic details and existing chronic conditions to the researchers at the start of the study.

The individuals kept daily diaries. For eight consecutive days, they were interviewed daily via phone calls, during which participants reported the number of hours they had slept the previous night. Each person also described the events of their day and recalled problems they had encountered: interpersonal tensions, arguments, feeling of discrimination, and stresses with their work associates and family.

They also recalled the good things that happened. In addition, participants reported their emotional responses from that day, both positive and negative. ‘Medical News Today’ reported that the pattern that emerged was a lessened ability to remain or feel positive when participants had less sleep.

“When experiencing stress, they found it harder to maintain emotional equilibrium. And when good things happened, feelings of joy or happiness were muted.”

