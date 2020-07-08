Sleeping problems in babies increase risk of mental disorders

A longitudinal study from a team of researchers at the University of Birmingham’s School of Psychology in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that specific sleep problems among babies and very young children could be linked to mental disorders as adolescents. According to the findings of the new study published in ‘JAMA Psychiatry,’ not only were sleeping problems in babies and young children linked to having mental disorders, it was also discovered that children with shorter periods of sleep or went later to bed were more likely to be associated with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) in their teenage years. BPD is a mental disorder characterised by unstable moods, behaviour and relationships.

The cause of BPD isn’t well understood, but diagnosis is made based on symptoms, which include emotional instability, feelings of worthlessness, insecurity, impulsivity and impaired social relationships Lead researcher, Dr. Isabel Morales Muñoz said, “We know from previous research that persistent nightmares in children have been associated with both psychosis and BPD. But nightmares do not tell the whole story — we’ve found that, in fact, a number of behavioural sleep problems in childhood can point towards these problems in adolescence.” The researchers studied questionnaire data from the children in the 1990s in which they recruited pregnant women of 14,000 babies when it was set up almost three decades ago.

They examined more the questionnaires from more than 7,000 participants who reported psychotic symptoms in adolescence and more than 6,000 questionnaires who reported symptoms of BPD. The study is known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) birth cohort was set up by the University of Bristol.

The results showed particular associations between infants at 18 months who woke up frequently during the night and had less regular sleep from six months old, with mental disorders in adolescence, reported ‘The Science Times’. The researchers investigated if symptoms of depression in children aged 10 years old could have mediated the links between infant sleep and mental disorders in adolescents and found that depression mediated it.

